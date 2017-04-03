Magnets show disdain for Davis

The "Unseat Rodney Davis" car magnet campaign began as a Sunday Extra in the Feb. 12 News-Gazette. My husband and I wanted to express our displeasure with Davis, so we commissioned 500 magnets and offered them for free to anyone willing to display one until the midterm election.

If the success of our endeavor is any indication, Davis' days as a congressman are numbered. We're off to a flying start, with virtually all 500 magnets already riding around on cars throughout central Illinois.

District 13 residents in Champaign-Urbana, Bloomington-Normal, Savoy, Monticello, Mahomet, Springfield and even Taylorville are noticing magnets, and they can look forward to seeing them proliferate over the 20 months until the midterms.

Thanks to the generosity of enthusiastic supporters, we were able to order 1,000 more magnets. Constituents shared sentiments ranging from dismay to disgust that Davis refuses to attend town hall meetings and wants to take health care away from 24 million Americans.

They are disappointed that he hasn't demanded an independent investigation into Russian interference in our election. I am particularly heartened to see the "Unseat Rodney" logo defiantly displayed by angry Republicans, one of whom is my typically mellow but now fired-up neighbor.

We all want reasonable, responsive representation in Washington. District 13 residents deserve an ethical, independent-minded congressman — someone who is more than a human rubber stamp for the edicts of the most unpopular president in U.S. history.

If you would like a magnet for your vehicle, email your request to unseat.davis@gmail.com.

JUNE ELLEN LEYERLE

Champaign