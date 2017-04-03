More sources of news are needed

There is a crisis in our country. Where can I go for news that is reasonably objective? All news outlets seem to have an ax to grind. Some are overt in their biases, and some claim objectivity but are not.

How is one who wants to be a reasonably informed citizen to go about getting news? This is an important question in a country that depends on an informed citizenry.

One of the worst offenders is the Associated Press. I have stopped reading large sections of your newspaper because the AP is essentially a mouthpiece for the progressive, Democratic political movement, both in story selection and content. If I wanted to read such stuff, I would choose an admittedly left-leaning paper or website.

Here's my question for the News-Gazette. Would you consider widening your news sources for state, national and international news beyond AP to a group of sources that would include a wider range of the spectrum of politics and world views?

The genius of the First Amendment is its welcoming of all points of view, leaving it to citizens to evaluate and decide public issues.

Why not a microcosm of the First Amendment in the pages of this newspaper?

PERRY ALBIN

Newman