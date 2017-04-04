Beware emergency leading to putsch

President Donald Trump is becoming increasingly frustrated with failure to move his agenda, and Donald Trump does not like to be thwarted.

How can he bypass the pesky Congress? How about a latter-day Reichstag Fire?

On Feb. 27, 1933, just after the Nazis took power on a shaky electoral basis, the Reichstag (German Parliament) building was burned down. Hitler, supported by his strident right-wing press, claimed the fire was a signal for a general Communist insurrection.

Based on this, Hitler demanded and was granted emergency powers, enabling him to govern by decree. Hitler subsequently suspended the legislature, muzzled the non-Nazi press, outlawed opposition political parties and threw his opponents into camps.

He also demanded a personal oath of loyalty from the army, neutered opposition from most of the German churches and ruled by decree until finally overthrown in 1945, with results that we all know too well.

What will be Trumps "Reichstag Fire"? Perhaps a terrorist attack, real or imagined — a "Bowling Green massacre"?

Perhaps some ordinary crisis conflated by our own right-wing press. Perhaps a hazardous-materials accident which can be made to look like an attack, perhaps a particularly grisly crime presumably committed by an immigrant, who knows?

Whatever it is, the distinguishing characteristic will be a request for or outright assumption of sweeping emergency powers, which, if not immediately checked, could be the beginning of the end of our democracy.

Legislators and communities, be alert.

JOHN F. RYAN

Champaign