Davis, Shimkus OK internet bill

Republican Congressmen Rodney Davis and John Shimkus voted last week to allow internet service providers to sell your personal information, such as your Social Security number, information pertaining to children or health, without your permission.

Shimkus co-sponsored the bill, S.J. Res. 34, in the House. It had already passed the Senate, so the bill goes to President Donald Trump for his approval.

We'd better get used to having no privacy.

JEFF EVANS

Rantoul