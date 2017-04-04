Davis supported deadly legislation

The failure of Rodney Davis and House Republicans to repeal Obamacare will cost the Social Security system $3 billion, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

That money would have been saved if the bill Davis supported passed because many Americans who pay into the system would have died from lack of coverage before reaching retirement age. About 20,000 extra deaths per year were expected if Ryan and Davis had succeeded.

Now we need to keep President Donald Trump and the Republican Congress from undermining Obamacare by cutting key funding and regulations, which they've already started to do. They've been very clear that the plan is to sink the system using these cuts, blame Obama, and then go ahead with repeal.

Meanwhile, those of us who do survive to retirement age aren't completely in the clear yet. Rodney Davis also voted for Paul Ryan's bill to replace Medicare with a plan for giving seniors skimpy vouchers to try to buy private insurance. Does anyone seriously think that would work?

It's no wonder that Davis doesn't want to come home to defend his support for the Ryan plans to slash Obamacare and to destroy real Medicare.

How exactly could he defend votes to let tens of thousands of people in his district lose health care, leading to many bankruptcies and deaths?

How many voters here want tax cuts for his big donors enough to give up health care for themselves, their kids, their parents, their neighbors?

MICHAEL B. WEISSMAN

Urbana