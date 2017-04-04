Get rid of Rauner; Pawar best choice

The rest of the nation is seeing what Illinoisans have known since 2015: Businessmen make bad politicians.

Gov. Bruce Rauner has jeopardized the lives of many vulnerable populations in Illinois — including those relying on mental health and other social services programs — all because he has refused to consider a state budget for nearly two years.

We are seeing our most vulnerable be attacked and left to fend for themselves, and we have politicians who would rather make sure that the wealthiest among us get to keep as much of that wealth as possible.

Stalling tactics may work in business negotiations, but they don't work when people's livelihoods are at stake.

This is unethical and amoral. As Americans, and especially as decent human beings, it is imperative that we take care of our neighbors, especially if we see no direct benefit from doing so.

With Governing.com rating Rauner as "vulnerable" in this upcoming gubernatorial election, we should start rallying around candidates who have a progressive vision for all Illinoisans.

I believe Chicago Alderman Ameya Pawar is the person who can do this. His "New Deal for Illinois" includes proposals that are good for all Illinoisans: improved public school funding, improving Illinois' crumbling infrastructure, and improving mental health and social service programs to reduce recidivism in the criminal justice system.

While Democratic candidates continue to weigh a run for governor, I believe Pawar has the plan and the ability to improve the lives of the people of Illinois.

KYLE FLEMING

Champaign