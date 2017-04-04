Medicare for all instead of ACA

In his recent tele-townhall, Congressman Rodney Davis complained about lack of support for the Republicans' health care overhaul bill and said he hasn't heard Democrats offer solutions to fix Obamacare.

Apparently he has been living in a bubble inhabited only by drug and insurance lobbyists and right-wing ideologues.

If Rep. Davis had paid any attention to Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign or spoken to his colleagues in the Congressional Progressive Caucus, he would know that the solution to our health care woes is the one they have advocated for years, and one adopted long ago by nearly every other country on earth: a single-payer, Medicare-for-all system in which everyone is covered and treatment is provided based on need rather than ability to pay.

More than 110 million of our citizens (roughly one-third of the U.S. population) are already covered by such systems, which include Medicare (for seniors) and Medicaid (for the poor).

These government-run systems are popular because they work well for average citizens, are less complicated, and have far lower administrative costs than private insurance. They could be even more cost-effective if Congress would authorize them to negotiate lower prices with drug companies and health care providers.

They could also easily be expanded to cover everyone else in this country. This would not only provide universal affordable health care and lower costs overall, but it would have the added benefit of making U.S. businesses more competitive internationally by relieving them of having to provide health insurance for their employees.

CHRIS DIETRICH

Urbana