U.S. government completely secular

I would like to respond to the March 23 letter from Deanna Henningsen, particularly the opening paragraph where she states that our republic is "God-ordained."

First, there is not a single reference to any sort of god in the text of the Constitution.

Second, the First Amendment of our Constitution states "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof." The reason for that language and the fact that it is the first, not third or seventh amendment, is because the framers wanted it clearly understood that the United States was to be a secular state.

A further proof that our nation is a secular state is the 1797 Treaty of Tripoli. Article 11 of that treaty states that "the Government of the United States of America is not, in any sense, founded on the Christian religion."

Our Constitution is secular social compact, written by men of the Enlightenment, not delivered by divine revelation.

Ms. Henningsen's view of our political system is, in my opinion, one example of much of the source of our present political strife: ignorance of our system of government and its functions. To function properly, our democracy must have a learned and well-informed electorate, rational evidence-based discourse, and participation in the public square for the common good, not appeals for supernatural intervention.

Thomas Jefferson once said, "If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be."

MICHAEL MACHULA

Urbana