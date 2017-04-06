ACA still bears mark of Obama

Liberal Democrats presumptuous celebration of RYNO-Care going down in flames assumes they, and not principled conservatives who recognized RYNO-Care as ObamaCare-lite, were the reason for its failure to pass.

Unfortunately the Affordable Care Act still lives on though it's clearly on life support as insurance companies are fleeing states' insurance exchanges.

This is happening because of economic realities created by a badly constructed piece of legislation which was foisted upon America by a party of posturing, pandering elitists who hypocritically refused to submit themselves to the very Obamanation they created.

As an independent, I'm thankful Americans weren't treated to the same kind of fascism exercised by the Democratic Crime Syndicate when it used questionable parliamentary tricks to unilaterally ramrod an extremely flawed piece of legislation down the throats of the American people — for our own good, of course.

Similarly, it's good to see more evidence surfacing regarding the clear and present dangers of Barack Obama's deep-state shadow government and its left-wing operatives who criminally leaked "unmasked" intelligence for political and partisan purposes.

These purposes were to a) perpetuate a false and laughable narrative that self-assured egotist President Donald Trump allegedly colluded with the Rooskies to undermine Hillary Clinton's campaign of self-destruction and b) provide political cover and a distraction for Obama's surveillance state which was further expanded at the last minute by his Executive Order 12333, thus making all Americans more vulnerable to the left's emerging police state as it continues shoving America toward Democrats' socialist dystopia of Big Brotherism.

HENRY SEITER JR.

Urbana