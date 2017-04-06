How we dress reflects our self-worth

The March 30 front page of The News-Gazette depicted two starkly different images of black men.

The larger image was of a young man half-naked with his pants sagging. The smaller image is of another black man publicizing his lifelong accomplishments.

Those images represent both the best and worst of the black community. The young man needs teaching about the value of self-worth and how true men don't go out in public looking like that.

This is much more than a generational divide. It actually speaks to how too many young people see themselves as having no real place or value in this society.

The dress style only reflects that truth. The image is demonic and should not be exalted.

We need to encourage our children to see themselves by the best aspirations of the community depicted in the second image of achievement.

Congratulations, Mr. Robert Mock. Your recognition is well-deserved.

NATHANIEL BANKS

Champaign