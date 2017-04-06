No competition in at-large races, too

The News-Gazette editorial on March 30 attributed the lack of competition for school board seats in Urbana to the fact that Urbana school board members are elected by sub-district, rather than at-large.

Yet, in the Champaign school district, where the board is still elected at-large, all three candidates also ran unopposed. The same was true for at-large school candidates in Rantoul, Ludlow, Ogden, Bement, Gibson City, Monticello and Paxton-Buckley-Loda.

Electing school boards at-large obviously does not guarantee competition. It does increase the risk of an all-white school board, which is why Urbana voters made the change to sub-districts in 1998.

The quality of school board candidates has not declined in the 19 years since we abandoned at-large voting.

ESTHER PATT

Urbana