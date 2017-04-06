Reformation led to anti-Nazi martyr

Regarding Dan Corkery's April 2 column on the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, the Protestant pastor and theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer was a devout Lutheran who resisted Adolph Hitler and the Nazis even to the point of Bonhoeffer's own death.

His sterling and selfless example has inspired people all over the Christian world.

Luther must have done something right to have produced a hero and martyr like Bonhoeffer. R.I.P.

FRANCIS A. BOYLE

Champaign