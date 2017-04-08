Jesus doesn't match definition of snowflake
In the April 5 News-Gazette, Mike Griffin described Jesus as a "snowflake."
No, Mike, he is not a snowflake.
As I understand the term that has been used in recent months, a snowflake is someone that avoids confrontation with those who have a different opinion and viewpoint.
They melt because they can't carry on a discussion of ideas that they aren't familiar with or don't agree on.
They can't look a person in the eye when they are talking with them, or more likely, when they are being talked to.
Yes, Mike, I agree, we need more compassion, mercy and grace for others, but there needs to be a balance. Do you pray for those that hold a public office, even those you consider deceivers? I believe there's a reason why God brings certain people to our attention.
VICKI SMALL
Onarga
