Jesus doesn't match definition of snowflake

In the April 5 News-Gazette, Mike Griffin described Jesus as a "snowflake."

No, Mike, he is not a snowflake.

As I understand the term that has been used in recent months, a snowflake is someone that avoids confrontation with those who have a different opinion and viewpoint.

They melt because they can't carry on a discussion of ideas that they aren't familiar with or don't agree on.

They can't look a person in the eye when they are talking with them, or more likely, when they are being talked to.

Yes, Mike, I agree, we need more compassion, mercy and grace for others, but there needs to be a balance. Do you pray for those that hold a public office, even those you consider deceivers? I believe there's a reason why God brings certain people to our attention.

VICKI SMALL

Onarga