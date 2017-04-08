Republican plan would not fix Obamacare

Congressman Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, sent an email to many of his constituents recently, explaining why "Trumpcare" would have "fixed our broken health care system."

He wrote that:

— Trumpcare "protects people with pre-existing conditions." But this was a benefit introduced by Obamacare. It's true Trumpcare wasn't going to remove this benefit, but you can't fix what isn't broken.

— Trumpcare "allows young adults to stay on their parents' insurance until age 26." This, too, is currently in place thanks to Obamacare.

— Trumpcare "doesn't pull the rug out from under anyone." Unless you count the 24 million who would have lost their health care under this bill, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

I'm saddened that Congressman Davis would resort to misdirections like these when contacting his constituents.

JESSICA HEKMAN

Urbana