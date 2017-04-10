Davis doesn't have to hold meetings

I'm tired of letters whining about Rodney Davis not holding a town hall meeting, letters written by leftists who didn't vote for him. Town hall meetings are not an entitlement.

The First Amendment guarantees leftists can assemble and yell, but it doesn't require Rodney Davis to be present.

"Indivisible: A Practical Guide for Resisting the Trump Agenda" is available on the Internet, written by Democratic staffers Ezra Levin and Angel Padilla. The name-calling begins in the introduction.

There's a link: "join a rally at Local District Offices, Find one Near You," which supports Kathy Shaw McKenzie's contention in her March 6 letter. "Indivisible" narrowly avoids breaking US Code Title 18 2385, and is not a patriotic Bible.

To suggest "Indivisible" explains how to engage a representative in civil discourse is ludicrous. Everyone saw this civil discourse at town hall meetings around the country.

McKenzie is correct in saying a town hall would be a rally for political theater by leftists, and not about Davis being unable to accept criticism or discuss issues. Very little civil discussion would occur, particularly if leftists follow "Indivisible."

In an election, there are winners and losers, and no participation trophy for losers. Follow Stephen A. Douglas' example: An adult American patriot accepts defeat, honors the smooth transition of power, and treats with respect those who are duly elected.

That's what I did for the last eight years, and I survived it and America survived it.

Leftists can too — it's only eight years of Making America Great Again.

CAROL CASTELLON

Savoy