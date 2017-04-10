Donald Trump: My kind of president

I was born on Oct. 25, 1929, two days before the stock market crash that signaled the beginning of the Great Depression, and Dad said it was all my fault.

Since that time, I have lived to see the advent of cellphones and President Donald J. Trump, who acted decisively by launching cruise missiles against an air base of Bashar Assad in Syria, who had just killed men, women and children of his own people with poison gas from that site.

Unlike his predecessor, President Trump did not draw a line in the sand and then fail to act when that line was crossed.

He didn't even draw a line.

He acted.

Now, that's my kind of president.

DAVID P. HUNTER

Savoy