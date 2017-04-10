Underwood not a savior for Illini

Before you all start building shrines to new Illini basketball coach Brad Underwood, you all need a big dose of reality.

First point: Three years at low-level Stephen F. Austin and one year at average Oklahoma State doesn't make him John Wooden.

Point 2: This is Underwood's third head-coaching stop and 2017-18 will be his fifth season as a head coach. No way he is here six years.

Point 3: The only reason Jamall Walker is being kept on staff is to keep Jeremiah Tilmon from leaving (he should leave).

Point 4: Josh "Rock in My Head" Whitman should have made the smart move and hired Archie Miller.

Final point: Where was all this cash five years ago? When they could have had a great shot at Shaka Smart instead of John "The Dope" Groce?

MICHAEL REID

Champaign