About surviving a nuclear attack

The entrenched political establishment is hellbent on war, as a scapegoat; before the economy, the dollar and pensions collapse.

The nuclear meltdown of society is the predominate reason the Globalists are posturing with Russia, North Korea, China, Syria, Iran and others.

The goal of this letter is to point you to the truths behind nuclear survival, given the valid threat and the total lack of civil defense planning among America's civilian population. The evidence suggests the Globalists want/need Americans to die.

Do you have the knowledge, density or concern that will allow you to survive radioactive fallout? A modified basement or a root cellar is a start. Seventy-two hours of isolation is what it takes to live, if you find adequate shelter from the radiation within a half hour.

Radiation dissipates very quickly, but initially it's unforgiving. Google "The Good News About Nuclear Destruction" and find the life-saving knowledge.

There are reasons we are being conditioned with zombies, survivor shows, pathetic public service radio ads as well as a round the clock bogeymen: Putin, Kim, Assad.

Also, watch the Jericho series on Netflix, it's extremely entertaining and thought provoking right up to the end.

Every mayor, police chief and fire chief should utilize this Jericho series as a useful training tool, and proactively, purposely promote educating the citizens in their sphere to the good news, that no one else is. Collaboration with their counterparts is also important.

Look into ki4u.com, share it with your neighbors, and wisely, purposely, get knowledgeable.

MARK THOMPSON

Dewey