Democrats aiming for next election

The Democrats keep telling everyone they can't sleep at night because they're worried about the possible actions that President Donald Trump may take.

If that's not enough, the Democrats cry foul no matter what Trump says or does. Poor Trump. Even if he wanted to help them, they wouldn't let him.

But more is at play here than their constantly attacking him.

The underlying reason, I believe, for their attacks is to try to win the next presidential election by making Trump voters feel so guilty for the next four years about voting for Trump that they'll vote Democratic.

This's the subliminal message that the Democrats are using on Trump voters: "The sky is falling. The sky is falling," and it's all you Trump voters' fault.

But Democrats aren't that smart. "Dumbmocrats" would be a better name for them.

They spent $1.2 billion on trying to win the election and lost. They thought that they were buying smart people with their money.

But you can't buy dumb people with $1.2 billion and expect that money to turn them into smart people. It just doesn't work that way.

PAUL M. HAYES

Urbana