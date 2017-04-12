Halt the wars and take care of people

A recent press release from Congressman Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, takes both parties to task for failing us on health care reform. He seems quite sure that his version is the best.

Davis blames increased costs and fewer choices on Obamacare. If medical costs are rising, why not blame the providers of that care? If there are no willing insurers, why not blame the insurance industry?

At the same time, both sides on Capitol Hill have put the Veterans Affairs health care system on a fast track to privatization. Politicians starved that resource for years while spending trillions on wars that made more veterans. No wonder there are reports of inefficiency.

Instead of government-mediated solutions, Davis and his ilk seem proud to give us "choice." They say we should cast our well-being onto the tender mercies of failed state legislatures, bloated corporations or so-called savings accounts in the stock market. Ridiculous.

Other countries have figured out how to care for their citizenry. If we're the best, why can't we?

Here's my solution for our skyrocketing debts: stop making wars until we care for all the people our 21st century politicians neglected.

MEG MINER

Mansfield