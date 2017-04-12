Obituary wrong on sons, grandkids

Earlier this year, I effectively lost my sons, Thomas Michael Bridges Jr. and Timothy William Bridges, to future generations along with my grandchildren belonging to Thomas, who were Nico, Lucas and Nadia Bridges, because of incorrect information included in the Frances "Francie" Bridges obituary, published on Feb. 27.

When my ex-husband (Thomas M. Bridges Sr.) and I divorced in 1972, my blood sister, Frances (Anderson) Bridges, married him that same year.

Since he was my ex-husband and she my blood sister, the animosity we felt for each other carried into the family dynamics throughout the years.

When Frances died, some of the obit information in The News-Gazette was incorrect.

Frances was listed as the mother of the two sons I gave birth to. And the obit listed Thomas' children as her grandchildren, rather than mine.

Through the mess, they are her stepsons (not sons) and biological nephews. The grandchildren are her stepgrandchildren (not grandchildren) and biologically her grandnephews and grandniece.

To make matters worse, her obituary does not list her two surviving biological sisters, Gloria (Anderson) Fleming and Linda (Anderson) Butterfield.

Done properly, the obit should have at least included our names, to assist anyone doing genealogy in the future.

As published, the obit will confuse future descendants trying to look up their ancestry.

LINDA BUTTERFIELD

New Port Richey, Fla.