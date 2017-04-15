Christians should pray for our country

"The heart of man is deceitful above all things and desperately wicked: who can know it?" Jeremiah 17:9

If we are real born-again Christians, we will know it. However, only faith in God and the power of the holy supernatural spirit can give us the grace we need to overcome according to our faith.

Our America needs an awakening.

Very recently, there has been a few remarks concerning the need of God by and for our country's sake by government leaders.

We Christians must pray for God's help.

DAVE BARKLEY

Charleston