'Disinformation' hearing was interesting

Our local morning AM radio call-in show frequently receives complaints that "the left" is continuously, incessantly, unrelentingly criticizing every thought, breath, word or action coming from the Trump administration. Even the program's host echos this opinion. Callers also dismiss mainstream media as the perpetrators of fake news. They now consider "alt" sources to be the more credible.

Ironically, this same station broadcasts Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity, who have made careers of vilifying every thought, breath, word or action coming from the Obama and Clinton administrations.

The C-SPAN broadcast of the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing "Disinformation: A Primer in Russian Active Measures and Influence Campaigns" was revealing and troubling (intelligence.senate.gov/hearings/open-hearing-intelligence-matters-1).

Dr. Thomas Rid, a witness, said, "The tried and tested way of active measures is to use an adversary's existing weaknesses against himself, to drive wedges into pre-existing cracks: the more polarized a society, the more vulnerable it is — America in 2016 was highly polarized, with myriad cracks and fissures to drive wedges into. Not old wedges, but improved high-tech wedges that allowed Moscow's operators to attack their target faster, more reactively, and at far larger scale than ever before."

The hearing's witnesses also characterized traditional media such as New York Times and Washington Post, where information is corroborated by multiple sources, as being the most credible. Fringe, agenda-driven media is actually most likely to propagate disinformation.

Yet, the extremes favor fracture and polarization instead of leadership and unity. The Russians love every crack and wedge we give them.

TOM NAPIER

Champaign