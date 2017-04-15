Urbana can take over nursing home

Now that the voters have spoken, I have a suggestion for what to do with the Champaign County Nursing Home.

Since the citizens of Urbana voted overwhelmingly to not sell the home and apparently have no problem with more of their tax money going down a black hole, they should now petition their new mayor and council to have the city take over operational control of the home, along with all of the expense that entails. It would satisfy those who want to keep it and those who want to sell it, which is the majority of the rest of the county.

Urbana would be able to put its money where its mouth is and show everyone just how progressive a town it really is. Since it is already located in Urbana, what could be better?Also, since there is talk of Urbana wanting to become a sanctuary city for illegal aliens, maybe they could house some of them there as well. What a deal.

KEVIN KRALL

Dewey