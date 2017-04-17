Addressing stigma of mental disorder

Approximately one in five adults in America experience mental disorders. People with mental disorders struggle with symptoms of the disorders and also with the stereotypes that come with the disorder.

Due to stigmatization, people with mental illness have less satisfaction with their quality of life.

According to the World Psychiatry article "Understanding the impact of stigma on people with mental illness" by Patrick Corrigan and Amy Watson, there are two types of stigma: public stigma and self-stigma.

Public stigma is the reaction of general population on people with mental disorder.

Self-stigma is when people with mental illness think that they are less valued because of their mental disorders.

The negative perception and stereotypes of mental disorder cause people with mental illness to have low self-esteem.

The public stereotype is that people with mental illness have a tendency toward aggressive behaviors. The stereotypes lead to discriminatory behavior.

The solution to mental health stigma is stated in an article published by the National Alliance on Mental Illness. The author of the article, Laura Greenstein, says that it is important that a person talks openly about mental health, educate oneself and others about mental health, avoid using negative words on people with mental illness, encourage equality in society's perspective on mental illness, focus on the person, not the mental illness, and fight for mental health reform.

It can be a challenge to take away the stigma of mental disorder. Mental health clinicians should be aware of the stigma related to mental health to improve patients' quality of life.

SUSAN KIM

Urbana