Danville needs a complete budget

Aldermen voting on an incomplete Danville city budget is a bad idea.

Mayor Scott Eisenhauer proposed a budget on March 7 to eliminate 16 firefighters. Cutting to 26 firefighters would have required half the department to be called back every third day on overtime. Manning three rotating shifts requires 39 firefighters.

Aldermen rejected this and asked for equitable cuts across the budget.

Plan C budget presented March 28 has 3.07 percent cuts for each department, except fire. The fire budget states a reduction of $708,000 (14.43 percent) in expenditures must be made. No indication of how or where these cuts will be made. The fire budget has $156,210 in non-personnel costs. Cutting all non-personnel costs, which is not possible, does not come close to the $708,000 required to be eliminated.

Fire personnel have determined $900,000 in savings for the city. However, there is no guarantee that these proposals will be acceptable to the mayor or if he will allow the cuts to be attributed to the $708,000 reduction in expenditures required by this incomplete budget.

Proposals by fire personnel have been rejected in the past. Significant cuts in the number of firefighters would occur if the mayor rejects the saving proposals from fire personnel. That reduction would create a safety risk for citizens.

There is no reason that the budget must be voted on April 18 before the reductions are determined. Please call your aldermen and ask them to insist on a completed budget to vote on.

CAROL TRUEBLOOD

Danville