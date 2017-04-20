Early learning key for young children

East Central Illinois Association for the Education of Young Children asks East Central Illinois to come together for children during the Week of the Young Child (April 24-28) to honor young children and those who make a difference in children's lives.

All young children need and deserve high-quality early learning experiences that will prepare them for life, and we have a great opportunity to do our part to help young children by recognizing that early years are learning years for all children.

Young children and their families depend on high-quality education and care which help children get a great start and bring lasting benefits. We need to recognize the importance of that early learning and early literacy as we celebrate the teachers and policies that bring early childhood education to young children.

ECIAEYC is an affiliate of NAEYC, the largest organization of early childhood educators and others dedicated to improving the quality of early education programs for children birth through 8. Founded in 1926, NAEYC has nearly 65,000 members and a national network of more than 300 local, state and regional affiliates.

RHONDA COSTA

President, ECIAEYC

Champaign