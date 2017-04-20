Establish peace; halt war policies

In his campaign, President Donald Trump attacked the neoconservative (more war) and neoliberal (more inequality) principles of previous administrations. But in office, he has acquiesced to the pro-war and pro-Wall Street policies of the Clinton campaign. Who knew he would be so weak?

The U.S. government is making war and killing people in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Pakistan, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. Thousands of U.S. troops are involved, although most Americans don't know it.

The 70,000-members of the U.S. "Special Operations Command" are active in three-quarters of the countries of the world. Their activities include kidnapping ("rendition"), torture and murder.

Our government is provoking new wars — against countries with nuclear weapons — in eastern Europe, Ukraine, the Middle East, Korea and the South China Sea.

Why? The answer is simple and horrible. The U.S. is killing people to protect the profits of the 1 percent, the American economic elite.

We must demand President Trump

(1) Establish a foreign policy based on diplomacy, international law and human rights.

(2) End the wars (in the Mideast and elsewhere) and stop the drone assassinations.

(3) Cut military spending by at least 50 percent and close the more than 700 foreign military bases (neither Russia nor China has more than 12); bring U.S. troops (and weapons) home; and withdraw US "special forces" from around the world.

(4) Stop U.S. support of human rights abusers, notably Israel and Saudi Arabia.

(5) And lead on global nuclear disarmament.

C.G. ESTABROOK

Champaign