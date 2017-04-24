Party-bound Davis shuts out others

As the latest excuse for refusing public discussions, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, says town halls are "grandstanding events" for his opponents. Obviously projecting his way of politicking (he admitted that "we did the same thing when the Democrats took over in 2008"), he imagines angry crowds like those the GOP arranged at town halls in 2009-10.

In reality, his constituents have valid fears: of losing health insurance, of creeping foreign influence in our federal elections and government, of erosion of scientific expertise — concerns he might share.

Yet Mr. Davis sees politics as a zero-sum game, where those he deems losers are denied access. As a result, conversation turns into a monologue.

Mr. Davis is supported (at our expense) by a massive PR apparatus crafting his image and massaging his talking points recycled through local media with little critical feedback.

He used this Easter recess just as an opportunity to promote himself. His short off-the-record meetings with a select few constituents are a parody of public conversation.

Davis says he doesn't want to have a town hall, and I, for one, say — fair enough. A captive to his party policies, he is not a serious representative, but rather a mindless party operative with few true convictions.

Shutting off constituents would befit a Soviet era apparatchik, but is utterly undemocratic and thus un-American.

Two hundred-thirty years ago, Thomas Jefferson was bemoaning the "ignorance of the value of public discussions."

Time to give Mr. Davis a lesson in civics.

AMY BYRUM

Urbana