A few thoughts on issues of the day

I would like to address a few misconceptions. The first is about nursing home activism. Please read the referendum: "Shall the Champaign County Board be Authorized to Sell the Champaign County Nursing Home?"

The voters gave the board authority to sell the nursing home — but not obligate it. With no levy and state budget, rest assured that selling it is a likely future scenario.

Next pertains to the unsound belief that the Indivisible Guide encourages uncivil town halls. Carol Castellon's April 10 letter suggests that "the name-calling begins in the introduction."

The writer should have given a specific quote, but I assume she was referencing the first sentence: "Donald Trump is the biggest popular-vote loser in history to ever call himself President." That's not an insult but a technical (although slightly misleading) fact. He lost the popular vote by the highest voter total, although by percent margins, he's interestingly third (behind Rutherford Hayes and John Quincy Adams).

Moreover, Indivisible's platform gives the tea party credit for successful grass roots, but is critical that it "threatened anyone they considered an enemy," and "physically assaulted and spat on staff."

So no, Indivisible doesn't promote uncivil town halls. Some town halls may have escalated, but don't blame it on Indivisible etiquette.

I know one may find resistance groups "smug," but we want civilized discourse. We are no more "smug" than the April 12 letter by Paul Hayes, who wrote "Dumbocrats."

And that brings me to my final message: Avoid ad hominems. You're more persuasive without them.

ALEX GOODLAD

Champaign