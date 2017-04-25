Rauner positions ruining the state

Gov. Bruce Rauner came to Springfield promising to turn Illinois around with what he called business-friendly reforms. I believed his reforms would do more harm than good, but I thought Rauner was sincere in his desire to improve the lives of Illinoisans.

We are nearly two years without an operating budget. Rauner has passed up options to negotiate compromise bargains to pass a budget.

I no longer believe Rauner is concerned with the welfare of most Illinoisans, many of whom have been harmed by his refusal to pass a budget.

Rauner's budget inactions are draining our universities and community colleges of critical resources, bringing many to the brink of closure. Rauner's inactions have forced the closure of domestic violence and homeless shelters, mental health services and substance abuse programs.

His delay of Medicaid payments is forcing many nursing homes to scale back services or close entirely. Rauner's inactions have delayed transportation and special education funding to school districts sending many districts into financial crises.

It is not surprising that Rauner is indifferent to the suffering of others.

His personal wealth protects him from ordinary experiences. Rauner's background as a hedge fund manager honed his skills at accepting employee losses resulting from consolidation, which was, in his view, a necessary part of doing business.

Rauner's "tough love" approach to business may have benefitted him financially, but that approach is squeezing Illinois to the brink of ruin.

Tell Gov. Rauner that it's time to govern and pass a budget.

PEGGY PATTEN

Urbana