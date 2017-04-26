Davis informed on refrigerant issues

Efficiency and responsibility are words most people don't associate with government these days, but U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, is working to promote both through his leadership on policies to institute responsible, common-sense refrigerant management practices in the federal government.

As the plant manager at Hudson Technologies, a refrigerant reclamation plant in Champaign, I am grateful to Rep. Davis for taking the time to understand our business and how better refrigerant management helps the environment, and, more importantly, supports good-paying jobs for 48 employees at Hudson.

Rep. Davis toured our local plant, met our employees, listened to our concerns and ideas, and has tirelessly championed our industry in Washington.

That is the standard to which we should hold our elected officials, and I applaud his responsiveness and leadership on our behalf.

JEFF SPENCER

Champaign