Hays has plenty of time for 2nd job

Illinois stateRep. Chad Hays, R-Catlin, has been appointed to the Danville Sanitary District board by his friend and fellow politician with a salary of $6,000 a year. Rep. Hays has stated that his appointment to the board would not interfere with his representative responsibilities.

This is the first time an Illinois politician has told the truth in many years.

Representative Hays should have plenty of free time. Why? Illinois politicians have done nothing for the state of Illinois or the people in the district they are supposed to represent.

Illinois legislators do not have a state budget; companies and citizens with any sense of financial responsibility are leaving the state by the tens of thousands. Rep. Hays and the rest of the Illinois politicians spend very little time in Springfield trying to solve the problems of our state, and if they are in session, they do nothing.

How would you like to make an extra $6,000.00 a year? It's simple.

Become an Illinois politician.

BART BAILEY

Danville