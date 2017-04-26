N-G underplayed C-U science march

What does this community do for a living? Pretty much: Science and education.

How did corn yields go from 10 bushels an acre to 250? Go have a look at the Morrow Plots. Again, science.

How did life expectancy increase from 35 years to 78 years? Science.

What has been attacked by creationists, climate deniers and other know-nothings? Science.

You'd think The News-Gazette would have done more to cover a march for science attended by maybe a couple of thousand people with excellent, important and cogent speeches, entertaining and clever signs and lots of cute kids. Science matters.

You think maybe if we don't talk about science and defund science everything will be fine? Good luck with that. Seven and a half billion people now, 10 billion by 2050.

Eighty-five percent of the economy runs on fossil fuels that burn only once, then you have to find something else to run the car or tractor, make the nitrogen, etc. Better start listening to scientists before the wind blows down the dried-out corn on a day that hits 110 degrees in the shade.

The march for science should have been your main front page story, not just a single picture on page B-3.

Please try harder to report on issues important to our community. Your story on the Altgeld Hall bells was nice, but should have been on page B-3, not the front page. Do you have any integrity as journalists?

MAX KUMMEROW

Urbana