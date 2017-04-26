Time to update law on kickboxing

People, statewide, of the martial arts and kickboxing community are in support of changing the laws that govern amateur kickboxing.

House Bill 2856 would allow for nationality recognized sanctioning bodies to oversee amateur kickboxing in Illinois, as it was prior to 2012, which is how neighboring states handle amateur kickboxing.

The vast majority of states leave regulation of amateur kickboxing as a responsibility of sanctioning bodies. Currently, we have no nationally recognized sanctioning bodies in Illinois.

In order to host an amateur kickboxing show now, a promoter would need a license, permits and, then pay the approved sanctioning body. As a result of this process, it requires immense funding to host an amateur kickboxing show when paying two regulators.

Illinois today has few, if any, active kickboxing shows; many take place across state lines.

As of 2017, the X World Games will feature kickboxing. However, without national recognized of sanctioning bodies in Illinois, no athlete will be qualified to participate.

Examples of such sanctioning bodies include the World Association of Kickboxing, the Kickboxing Association USA, Kick International, the International Kickboxing Federation, the International Sport of Karate Association and the World Kickboxing Association.

These sanctioning bodies have the expertise and knowledge about regulation and safety, over 90 years of experience combined, which the Illinois State Athletic Commission lacks.

Illinois, upon the passing of HB 2856, could once again partake in safely regulated national kickboxing tournaments. This would generate various benefits, such as increased tourism revenues for businesses, municipalities, hotels and etc.

MARK BJELLAND

Rockford