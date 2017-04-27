Mental health stigma fading?

Why do some affected by mental illness not receive treatment for it? Perhaps the stigma surrounding it deters people from actively seeking out the help that they need.

In a 2013 report by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, researchers found that approximately 43.8 million adults in the U.S. experienced any mental illness — AMI — which encompasses a wide range of mental illnesses.

However, of that figure, only 19.6 million received treatment services in 2013. That is less than half of AMI-affected people reported receiving treatment.

This led us to a project we did for our master's in social work class at the University of Illinois, where we asked the "middle age" population in our community what their thoughts on mental health treatment and mental illness meant to them.

Did they believe there was stigma to receiving treatment? Would a co-worker, friend or loved one be viewed differently if they shared their mental illness?

Responses were overwhelmingly positive, expressing that while there may be a stigma, actively seeking treatment to better one's health is something to be admired and respected. Several even expressed that an open conversation to learn more about mental illness is desired.

Stigma against receiving mental health treatment has often been viewed of as a taboo topic; something that is not discussed in public and definitely not at work. However, maybe society is gaining ground on mental health conversation, and stigma about mental illness can be reduced and ultimately ended.

KALEY DAY and MADDIE MAYERS

Mahomet