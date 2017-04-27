WILL has been a public asset

As I've been walking among my memories, I remember being a listener to WILL Public Media since I was a boy in the 1940s, when it was only WILL-AM 580, and have continued to be as WILL-FM 90.9 and WILL-TV Channel 12 came into the ether.

I've been a sustaining financial supporter for years.

If the president's budget proposal to eliminate funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting were enacted, these three local stations and all stations across the U.S. would be devastated.

As the budget process moves to Congress to consider funding decisions for federal programs, Congress members must continue to provide funding for public broadcasting, only 0.01 percent of the overall federal budget.

The investment of $1.35 per American taxpayer pays real dividends to our community. Federal funds allotted to WILL stations represent 24 percent of their annual operating budget.

Educational programs — do you or your children remember Big Bird or Kermit — "Sesame Street"? The emergency alerts role, the magnificent concerts, news, public affairs programs, the daily talk show, what is happening, or not, in Illinois.

As part of PBS Learning Media the stations allow 120,000 teachers, parents and home-schoolers trusted and reliable digital/visual learning tools to use the Illinois Edition of PBS Learning Media each month.

A highly respected opinion poll says 72 percent of voters say public media is a good or excellent value for their tax dollars, on par with highways, roads and bridges.

LEE YORK

Sullivan