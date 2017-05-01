C-U the winner after the marathon

Champaign-Urbana is truly a five-star, wonderful community. That was very apparent during the ninth annual Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon, April 21 and 22.

Over 2,500 volunteers helped make this event one of the very best in Illinois, and neighbors came out of their homes in droves to cheer on the runners as they toured Champaign-Urbana on foot.

Runners from all over the country raved about how passionately our community supports our participants — from the Presence Health 5K on Friday night to Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon and Half Marathon, University of Illinois Alumni Association Relay, and the Busey Illinois Youth on Saturday.

Everyone walked (or ran) away talking about how everyone in C-U made them feel right at home.

We appreciate the work of all the volunteers, sponsors and public service staff, for making our race weekend a testimony of what a wonderful place Champaign-Urbana is.

Over the first eight years of race, nearly $900,000 has been donated to local charities. In June, we will push this number to over $1 million. We are proud to live in Champaign-Urbana.

MIKE LINDEMANN

and JAN SEELEY

Co-directors, Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon

Champaign