Study shows UI is too heavy at top

It would be difficult for Gov. Bruce Rauner to find better ammunition in support of his frugal position on the state's yet-to-be-determined budget allocation to the University of Illinois than that found on The News-Gazette's front page ("Diverse Ideas" by Julie Wurth, April 26).

The article presents highlights of the recently completed independent review commissioned by Chancellor Robert Jones of the UI's various diversity efforts. It exposes, no doubt unwittingly, enough flavor of the background, findings and recommendations in the report to give strong support to the charge that the UI is unacceptably top-heavy in higher administration as well as overly larded with lesser non-teaching, non-researcher functionaries at multiple lower levels.

It actually comes as a relief to read that, of the some $60 million spent annually at the UI "to promote diversity and inclusion," about 80 percent goes towards student scholarships. Still, that leaves $12 million, quite a tidy sum, for ... what?

Certainly there is good purpose to be served towards the UI's overall mission by well-conceived, well-focused, fiscally and administratively lean, rigorously executed programs and oversight in furtherance of "diversity, equity and inclusion."

However, the average Illinois citizen, taxpayer or voter might justifiably come away from this article with the suspicion that the UI's diversity efforts fall far short of these standards.

Would further digging and detail confirm or refute such an unfavorable impression?

LYNN McLINDEN

Danville