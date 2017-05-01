'Trumping' up military spending

When Republican President Dwight Eisenhower gave his farewell address in 1961 after serving eight years as our commander-in-chief, he warned us about the "military-industrial-complex," described "as the cozy relationship between the private sector defense contractors and the military."

In 2014, the United States led the world in military spending at $598 billion or approximately 34 percent of the world's total.

James Fallows, writing in the Atlantic magazine in the January/February 2015 issue, reported on an interview he had with the man who worked for decades overseeing Pentagon contracts. He described how the system works for the military-industrial-complex.

He said, "The system is based on lies and self-interest, purely toward the end of keeping money moving" (taxpayer's money).

What kept the system running was that, "the services got their budgets, the contractors got their deals, the congressmen get their jobs back in their districts and no one who is not part of the deal bothers to find out what is going on."

To top it off when a congressman is not re-elected, many go to work as a highly paid lobbyist for one of the defense contractors to help keep the system running while they continue to benefit from wasteful spending.

Having corporate America joined at the hip with our military establishment is a consolidation of power and wealth that serves only the wealthiest few.

And President Trump wants to increase defense spending by $54 billion.

MIKE WOODS

Rural Champaign