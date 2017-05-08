Madigan hurting small businesses

It used to be that both sides of the aisle made supporting small businesses a priority. After all, small businesses employ nearly half of the state workforce.

It is beyond me then, that today's Democratic Party, run by House Speaker Michael Madigan, has abandoned small businesses.

Small businesses in Illinois are struggling under the weight of high taxes and burdensome regulations, especially property taxes.

While Gov. Bruce Rauner has begun to cut these regulations and is pushing publicly for a property tax freeze, Democrats who control the General Assembly seem unable to send bills to lower taxes to the governor's desk. Or any reform bills for that matter.

Instead, all they seem to do is talk about more spending and higher taxes.

It's as if they don't understand that high taxes are already crushing small-business growth.

Democrats can prove me wrong and put pressure on Madigan to come to the table to pass the bills small businesses need to stay afloat.

PHIL FISCELLA

Champaign