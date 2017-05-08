N-G rails at Dems, but not at Trump

So The News-Gazette believes that "corruption must be a top priority"? If so, why stop at the Illinois Department of Transportation, when President Donald Trump and family treat the White House as a subsidiary of their business?

The president and his family are forcing U.S. taxpayers to pay for services at their golf clubs and hotels; encouraging foreign leaders to meet them at Mar-a-Lago and rent out suites at the former post office (now a Trump hotel) in D.C.; and cutting trade deals favorable to Trump industries (from which the president has never fully recused himself) all the time.

The least The News-Gazette could do is encourage U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, a member of a caucus that has refused to investigate all this corruption, to look into it.

Davis likes to claim he's no rubber stamp for Trump, but like The News-Gazette, let him prove it.

JOHN RANDOLPH

Champaign