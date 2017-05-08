Now is time to act on climate change

This February, temperatures in Champaign topped 70 degrees. Eighteen out of the past 24 months have seen above-average temperatures.

Climate change is real, it is here, and we need to act now to avoid catastrophic changes to Earth's climate.

These are some of the reasons why more than 300,000 people worldwide joined in the People's Climate March on April 29.

In Champaign, a group of concerned citizens marched in tandem with thousands of sister marches worldwide. We affirm that it is our moral responsibility to protect the Earth's climate by supporting clean energy production, improving energy efficiency, and protecting our local environment. We demand action from our elected representatives on climate issues.

These issues are too big to ignore. The negative effects of climate change will be felt first by some of the most vulnerable among us, low-income workers, minority communities and children. Individually and collectively, we must act now to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

ALICE ENGLEBRETSEN,

GERI THEOBALD,

NATHANIEL FORSYTHE

and others

People's Climate March

Champaign