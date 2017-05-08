Sanctuary for train robbers?

Interesting how a judge in San Francisco stops the federal government from access to a sanctuary city, especially San Francisco.

What the city, and the news media, is not telling you is that within the last few months there have been major train robberies on BART, the Bay Area Rapid Transit system. That's right, train robbers.

At least three times in the past month, gangs of some 60 to 90 youths a mixture of Latino, black and white youth invade one of the stations, vault through the station and onto the platform and invade one of the stopped trains. There they rob and beat the passengers.

The BART system lacks security of a major size at each station. At the same time it has been noted that many of the cameras placed around the area are dummy cameras; thus, little evidence is collected and within some 10 minutes, the gang has what they want, money and phones, and leave the area.

Only the professional railroad press has been reporting this event, as the local officials don't really want the traveling public to know.

I guess if you live in a "protected" area, you can do whatever you want in the way of crime.

RICHARD SCHROEDER

Champaign