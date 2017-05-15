Better way to help kids with autism

Recently, CNN stated that about one in 68 children have autism spectrum disorder in the United States. This disorder causes children to have social problems that include difficulty communicating and interacting with others.

As a volunteer in one of our local schools, I've been lucky to work with and see children with autism.

One thing I have noticed is that these children don't always get the same advantages as other children. I've noticed that in certain subjects that are going to be taught, the child with autism leaves the classroom to be taught by a teacher in another classroom.

To my understanding, this is so the child can get individual attention and extra help if needed. This may help to some extent, but why couldn't the child stay in the classroom with their classmates with a teacher's aide provided?

If the child has to leave during certain subjects that are being taught throughout the day, then how many times is that child leaving the classroom? Two, three, four times a day? What's the point of having that child in a classroom with other students if they have to leave to get taught individually?

If a teacher's aide is in the classroom, the child will get the help he or she needs while staying in the primary classroom. I believe having a teacher's aide in the classroom for children with autism who do need that extra attention but still get to stay in their classroom will give them the same educational advantages as any other child.

TAYLOR PRUITT

Homer