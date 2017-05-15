Davis turns deaf ear to constituents

We are outraged by Congressman Rodney Davis' comments on May 4 that he hadn't seen or heard a tally of constituent input about repealing and replacing the ACA.

Unbelievable. Unacceptable. Insulting.

We aren't surprised by Davis' health care vote. However, we are appalled by his admission that he voted without hearing or considering the opinions of constituents who will be significantly impacted by this controversial and far-reaching legislation.

The duty of an elected official is to represent the interests of those in the district. How can Davis represent his constituents' concerns if he doesn't know what they are?

We know that Davis refuses to hold public meetings, so we call his office. His staffers diligently record our comments and have told us that they keep a database of constituent calls.

Davis' claim that he hasn't seen a tally means it simply doesn't matter to him.

If Rodney Davis is unaware of constituents who are against repealing and replacing ACA, we will enlighten him:

Of 1,392 comments on a Facebook post about the health care vote, very few supported Davis' vote.

When Davis tweeted about the passage of AHCA, 227 of 229 comments were critical.

There were 200-plus constituents at Davis' first office hours since the May 4 vote. We couldn't find anyone there in support of his vote.

Davis' refusal to acknowledge views that don't align with his own demonstrates a lack of respect for the office he holds and the citizens he represents.

We deserve better.

ALLISON O'DWYER

KATE DENMEAD

and members of Solidarity Sundays

Urbana