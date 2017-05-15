Parents, say 'yes' to immunizations

As a mother of four beautiful children and a wife of a pediatrician, I will never deny my kids their right to get immunizations.

Although vaccines have been saving lives for decades, some parents still choose not to vaccinate their children. Some parents fear vaccines because they believe immunizations cause autism. However, there is no link, and studies that have confirmed they are related have been disproved.

Parents who are hesitant about vaccines need to understand that herd immunity stops working when we have a group of unimmunized kids. The proof is a breakout of measles in Disneyland in 2015, but there are other examples.

By vaccinating their kids, parents are introducing the disease to their kid's immune system; their bodies start to develop an immunity against this disease.

It's the same as when we get in a small conflict at work or with a family member. We start thinking how to solve it. When we finally do solve it, it gives us the ability to deal with the same situation better the next time.

This conflict doesn't weaken us. It makes us stronger. The reason behind that is because we trained our brain to deal with it, just like our immune system deals with the actual disease after being introduced to it through vaccines.

Research proves that immunizations not only protect our children but also our communities.

Parents — vaccinate your kids so we all are safe.

SAMAR ABDELJABER

Champaign