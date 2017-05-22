Understanding learning disabilities

Currently in American society, there is a great deal of negative stigma against people with learning disabilities. Teachers, parents and peers alike stereotype these people and judge their overall intelligence based on their disability.

As a child, I was often bullied and discriminated against because I have dyslexia, a disorder that inhibits your ability to read and communicate clearly with other people.

According to The Journal of Intellectual Disability Research, many people with learning disabilities share a similar experience. Having a disability can severely damage your feelings of self-worth.

As a sensitive child, I was often distressed when I saw other students whispering and talking behind my back. I often felt ashamed of myself and was afraid I would do or say something that would make the other children judge me negatively.

These feelings have affected me even into my adulthood as I still have difficulty believing that people accept me for who I am.

There are many ways in which society can reduce the stigma against people with learning disabilities. The main component of this lies in educating the population on what different learning disabilities are and how they can affect people. If more people were to understand this, they would understand that those who learn differently do not lack intelligence.

Instead of viewing learning disabilities negatively, society can learn to celebrate peoples differences and support one another to bring out each individual's strengths.

KATHRYN SMITH

Monticello