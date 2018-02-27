Rosenbaum shows lack of integrity

The undersigned is a current member of the board of governors of the Champaign County Bar Association.

In November, the Champaign County Bar Association was asked to help fund a program on adoption to be held in the Champaign County Courthouse by Judge Randy Rosenbaum and attorney Ellyn Bullock. I voted not to help fund the program because Rosenbaum would politicize it in the forthcoming judicial Republican primary race.

The bar association had Rosenbaum promise that he “would not publicize this event politically.”

I recently viewed Rosenbaum’s judicial candidate Facebook page and there he was with his wife, noting they had hosted the November 2017 program on adoption, thereby politicizing that which he promised he would not.

Rosenbaum violated his promise to the board, is untrustworthy and in my view dishonest.

Such dishonesty goes to the heart of his judicial run as he told Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman that he would run as an (opportunistic) Republican when for several years, Rosenbaum took a Democrat primary ballot. This information is available to the public.

Recently he told listeners at a campaign gathering that he had the endorsement of Justice Garman, when in fact she is barred from endorsing judicial candidates. Supreme Court Rule 67, Canon 7.

If you are voting in the Republican primary do not vote for a dishonest, untrustworthy candidate named Rosenbaum.

Vote for the real and true Republican. Vote Sami Anderson Circuit Judge for the Sixth Judicial Circuit.

MARVIN GERSTEIN

Urbana