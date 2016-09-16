Area history, Sept. 16, 2016

Today is Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, Mrs. George Hain of Urbana and Miss Leah Roberts of Chicago were set to open a kindergarten and day nursery under the name Champaign Kindergarten in room 320 in the Lincoln Building. Morning hours were 9 to 11:30; afternoon hours were 2 to 6. Both young ladies were graduates in kindergarten work.

In 1966, workmen were putting the finishing touches to the limestone facade at the north end of Memorial Stadium with the words "ZUPPKE FIELD." Bronze plaques with a picture of the legendary Illinois football coach and an inscription would be placed at each side of the slab. The memorial would be officially dedicated at the Nov. 12 Illinois-Wisconsin football game.

In 2001, a diverse crowd of about 7,500 came to Memorial Stadium for "A Community Remembers" program in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks on the United States.